One cut free from car, several injured in city crashes

A person sustained serious injuries and had to be cut free from their car in one of a spate of crashes in Dunedin yesterday that resulted in several people being taken to hospital.

In the earliest accident, two people were taken to Dunedin Hospital after a two-car collision in Mosgiel yesterday morning.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Gladfield and Main South Rds at 8.45am.

One person sustained serious injuries and a second person moderate injuries.

Firefighters had to cut a person out of a car after it went over a bank in Glengyle St, Vauxhall, yesterday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Another person sustained serious injuries after their car went over a bank in Glengyle St, Vauxhall, about 11am.

The person had to be cut free from the vehicle, and they were taken to Dunedin Hospital.

Later in the day, two people sustained injuries - one moderate, one minor - after a car crashed into the side of Countdown supermarket in Mosgiel.

The incident occurred about 2.20pm. The moderately injured person was taken to Dunedin Hospital.