One cut free from car, several injured in city crashes

A person sustained serious injuries and had to be cut free from their car in one of a spate of crashes in Dunedin yesterday that resulted in several people being taken to hospital.
In the earliest accident, two people were taken to Dunedin Hospital after a two-car collision in Mosgiel yesterday morning.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Gladfield and Main South Rds at 8.45am.
One person sustained serious injuries and a second person moderate injuries.
The person had to be cut free from the vehicle, and they were taken to Dunedin Hospital.
Later in the day, two people sustained injuries - one moderate, one minor - after a car crashed into the side of Countdown supermarket in Mosgiel.
The incident occurred about 2.20pm. The moderately injured person was taken to Dunedin Hospital.