Monday, 21 September 2020

One hurt after car hits tree in East Taieri

    By Molly Houseman
    A person sustained moderate injuries when the car they were in collided with a tree in East Taieri this morning.

    A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene in Riccarton Rd East, near State Highway 1.

    St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said they were notified of the crash by police at 10.31am.

    An ambulance was sent to the scene and one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.

