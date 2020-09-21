One hurt after car hits tree in East Taieri

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person sustained moderate injuries when the car they were in collided with a tree in East Taieri this morning.
A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene in Riccarton Rd East, near State Highway 1.
St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said they were notified of the crash by police at 10.31am.
An ambulance was sent to the scene and one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.