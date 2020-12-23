One hurt in crash on Dunedin's Northern Motorway

One lane of State Highway 1 is blocked this morning after a crash near Waitati.

Police were notified of the two-car crash about 9.32am on the Northern Motorway near Upper Waitati, a police spokeswoman said.

One person was injured in the crash, but it was not clear how serious their injuries were.

The northbound lane of the highway is blocked, and traffic management had been called.

It is unclear if the crash was connected to foggy conditions in and around Dunedin.