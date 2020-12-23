Wednesday, 23 December 2020

One hurt in crash on Dunedin's Northern Motorway

    By Emma Perry
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    One lane of State Highway 1 is blocked this morning after a crash near Waitati.

    Police were notified of the two-car crash about 9.32am on the Northern Motorway near Upper Waitati, a police spokeswoman said.

    One person was injured in the crash, but it was not clear how serious their injuries were.

    The northbound lane of the highway is blocked, and traffic management had been called. 

    It is unclear if the crash was connected to foggy conditions in and around Dunedin.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Advertising Feature

    cgg_caro_header2.png

    kids_button.jpegunder_50_button.jpegunder_100_button.jpegover_100_button.jpeg

     

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter