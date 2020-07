Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A car crashed into a horse and its rider today leaving one person with minor injuries and resulting in a vet having to put the horse down.

A police spokeswoman said it was called to the scene on Riccarton Rd West about 2.20pm.

A vet arrived at the scene of the crash and put the horse down.

A St John spokesman said one female patient was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Contractors were called in to clear the road.