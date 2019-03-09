Saturday, 9 March 2019

1.30 pm

One injured after car hits tree

    By Elena McPhee
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    One person was injured when a car crashed into a tree and burst into flames between Waitati and Dunedin this afternoon.

    A police spokeswoman said the crash happened on State Highway 1 about 1.10pm.

    St John, police and the fire service are at the scene.

    A person, believed to have been a passenger in the car, sustained moderate injuries.  

    The road was down to one lane with traffic control in place. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth1.png

    drivesouth2.png