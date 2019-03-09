One injured after car hits tree

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person was injured when a car crashed into a tree and burst into flames between Waitati and Dunedin this afternoon.
A police spokeswoman said the crash happened on State Highway 1 about 1.10pm.
St John, police and the fire service are at the scene.
A person, believed to have been a passenger in the car, sustained moderate injuries.
The road was down to one lane with traffic control in place.