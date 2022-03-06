Sunday, 6 March 2022

One injured after ute rolls near Outram

    By Oscar Francis
    A patient was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition after a ute rolled near Outram.

    A St John spokeswoman said it was notified of a motor vehicle incident on State Highway 87 about 3.50pm.

    One ambulance responded and assessed and treated one patient who was transported in a moderate condition to Dunedin Hospital.

    A police spokeswoman said they were notified of a ute overturning.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the person in the vehicle did not need help to get out.

    Crews from Lookout Point and Outram stations assisted at the scene, she said.

