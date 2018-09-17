One injured in Concord car crash

A patient has been taken to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries after a car struck a power pole in Concord this evening.

Police, St John and fire crews were called to the scene about 5.20pm.

The crash took place on Blackhead Rd, near the intersection with Emerson St.

A police spokeswoman said the accident took place on a blind corner, and police were at the scene to conduct traffic control.

The left rear side of the car was extensively damaged.

The cause of the crash is unknown.