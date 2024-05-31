One injured in crash near Taieri Mouth

Emergency services at the scene this afternoon. Photo: Supplied

A person has been taken to hospital after a car crash at Kuri Bush, near Taieri Mouth, this afternoon.

A police spokesman said they were called to the scene, on Taieri Mouth Rd, at 3.55pm after reports of a single-vehicle crash.

St John took one person to Dunedin Hospital with moderate to serious injuries.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were also in attendance.

Traffic management was in place, the spokesman said.