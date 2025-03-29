One person in hospital after crash involving pedestrian

One person has been taken to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition after a crash between a car and pedestrian in Dunedin this afternoon.

A police spokesman said emergency services were called to Brockville Rd, Brockville, at 4.15pm this afternoon after reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway, the spokesman said.

The serious crash unit had been advised.

The road is currently closed and diversions are being put in place.

Motorists are advised to take an alternate route, the spokesman said.

