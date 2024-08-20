One seriously hurt in central Dunedin crash

One person is in a serious condition after a five-car crash in central Dunedin this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police received a report of the crash in Ward St near the Dunedin Railway Station at 10am today.

One vehicle was on its side, and a further four other vehicles were involved.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Photo: Craig Baxter

One person was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

One lane was blocked and the vehicles were due to be towed, the police spokeswoman said.

‘‘Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and expect delays,’’ she said.

