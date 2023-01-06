One seriously injured in crash on SH88

One person has been taken to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries after a car hit a power pole on State Highway 88 between Dunedin and Port Chalmers.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two appliances, from Willowbank and Port Chalmers stations were called to reports of a car hitting a power pole near the intersection of SH88 and Blanket Bay Rd about 3.30pm.

The road was blocked and crews were assisting with scene safety due to the powerlines, the spokesman said.

Photo: Linda Robertson

An Otago Daily Times photographer at the scene said lines were downed across the road and traffic including buses and trucks were backed up from Blanket Bay Rd to St Leonards Dr.

An Aurora spokesperson said the crash had cut power to 781 customers in Blanket Bay, Mount Cargill, Pigeon Flat, Sawyers Bay and Waitati Valley.

Aurora hoped power would be restored by 7.35pm.

The road is under stop go management with only one lane open.

Police have advised drivers to expect delays.

