One seriously injured in pile-up on Southern Motorway

A person is in Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries following a car pile-up on Dunedin’s Southern Motorway last night.

A police spokesman said a large group of car enthusiasts were cruising northbound near the Green Island Rugby Club when there was a minor nose-to-tail incident about 10.30pm.

"Three cars were involved in the nose-to-tail in the right-hand lane, and other cars stopped to help them.

"But in doing so, they blocked both lanes of the motorway.

"Another vehicle came around the corner and in trying to avoid the cars, he’s braked and skidded sideways. The next car around the corner T-boned him.

"Both of those cars were extensively damaged."

A St John Ambulance spokesman said two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle attended the scene because it was a "high velocity" incident.

He said there were six patients — one of them was seriously injured and was taken to Dunedin Hospital.

"All the others were status 4, so minor injuries."

Police are investigating the accident, but no charges have been laid yet.

