Orange light runner under the influence

Photo: Getty Images

What goes around, sometimes comes back around.

A 19-year-old woman was spotted driving through an orange light as she travelled around Dunedin’s Octagon about 3.30am on Sunday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

‘‘When the car came back around next, they pulled her over to stop.

‘‘She was under the influence of alcohol.’’

Snr Sgt Bond said she recorded a breath alcohol level of 464mcg, so she has been summonsed to appear in the Dunedin District Court on an excess breath alcohol charge.

She was served an infringement notice for running the orange light.