ORC opening new bus hub next week

The bus hub in Great King St will streamline services, improve traffic flow and set a foundation for Dunedin's growing public transport needs, the Otago Regional Council says. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

The Otago Regional Council is to open its new bus hub in Great King St next week.

Planned to be the heart of the public transport network in Dunedin, the bus hub is a key factor in planned bus service improvements by the ORC, with support from the Dunedin City Council and NZ Transport Agency.

ORC chairman Stephen Woodhead said the hub represented an important investment in modernising and simplifying the city's public transport network.

It will open on Wednesday.

"Bus patronage is on the rise in Dunedin and, combined with earlier improvements to the network, the new hub will deliver a connected and efficient service to the growing number of people choosing to take the bus.''

It would streamline services, improve traffic flow and set a foundation for the city's growing public transport needs, he said.

The hub will take buses off the busiest parts of George St and into Great King St, and will make transferring between buses easy.

DCC infrastructure services and networks committee chairwoman Cr Kate Wilson said the hub was a big step in making public transport easier for Dunedin residents, and was consistent with the integrated transport strategy.

NZTA regional relationships director Jim Harland said, as a key funder of public transport, the agency was pleased to see more people taking buses in Dunedin and reducing congestion.

Otago regional transport committee chairman Cr Trevor Kempton highlighted the work of the Connecting Dunedin partnership between the ORC, DCC and NZTA.

"The bus hub really shows the benefit of a collaborative approach to transport decisions,'' Cr Kempton said.

Cr Kempton also acknowledged the patience of the community and local businesses while the work took place.

- Staff reporter