Tuesday, 12 July 2022

ORC signals intent to pare back bus services

    By Fiona Ellis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    The Dunedin bus hub. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    The Dunedin bus hub. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    Bus users in Dunedin and Queenstown should brace for at least a month of reduced service as the Otago Regional Council (ORC) appears to be on the brink of announcing a new timetable.

    Passengers have been left out in the cold in recent weeks, various buses services cancelled as the understaffed industry deals with the impact of Covid-19.

    Transport manager Doug Rodgers said a reduced timetable had been designed to ensure service in peak transport times.

    "The new wave of Covid illness has created a shortage of drivers in both Dunedin and Queenstown and this, coupled with the national shortage of bus drivers, is impacting the ability to deliver a full service.

    "The move to a reduced service means we are offering fewer services, but those services are more reliable. This means your bus should turn up as scheduled," Mr Rodgers said.

    The council threshold to trigger a move to a reduced timetable is the cancellation of 10% of trips over three consecutive workdays.

    Mr Rodgers declined to say whether this threshold had been met but said an announcement on the situation would be made today.

    People are advised to keep an eye on the Orbus Dunedin and Queenstown Facebook pages and on the ORC website.

    "We recognise the need to provide certainty to our passengers; however, we also need to work with our operators, and to follow the process correctly before making any announcements," Mr Rodgers said.

    Asked how long a reduced service timetable would be in place, Mr Rodgers said "we expect the reduced service to be running for at least a month".

    The council would monitor the situation to see if normal service could be resumed before the one-month mark was reached, and recruitment of new bus drivers was under way, he said.

    Dunedin Tramways Union president Alan Savell said a reduced schedule would mean more reliability.

    "The main priority is to rebuild the confidence that’s been lost by our passengers. The disruption of the past few weeks has had a huge impact."

    However, it was only a short-term measure and would not solve the bigger issue of critical driver shortages, he said.

     

     

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter