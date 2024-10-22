In orderly fashion

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

University of Otago commerce students line up to enter an accounting 302 examination at Smithells Gym yesterday morning.

They are among 13,030 students who will be participating in 407 exams, resulting in 37,466 sittings in 91 on-campus rooms between now and November 9 when the exam period finishes.

The majority of papers are fully in person (371) with 36 papers fully online.

Students based in Australia, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States are participating in the examinations, alongside distance-based students from across New Zealand.