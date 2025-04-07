Taste of winter on way for South

Southerners may be in for a taste of winter weather in the coming days, with strong winds, heavy rain and cooler weather in the forecast.

A strong wind watch has been issued by MetService for coastal areas of Otago and Canterbury tomorrow from 9am to 4pm, stretching from Dunedin up to Christchurch.

The southwest winds, which MetService said may approach severe gale force, are set to bring a cold snap to the region.

Temperatures are forecast to fall to a high of 13degC in Dunedin tomorrow, and 14degC in Oamaru.

Heavy rain is also forecast throughout the morning, easing to lighter showers in the afternoon.

The cold snap will be short-lived, however.

By Thursday Dunedin's high will return to 19degC, reaching 20degC again on Friday.

Meanwhile Christchurch is forecast to escape the worst of the rain, but will fall to a high of 15degC, a drop of 9degC from today's high.