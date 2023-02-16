Pair targeting animals spark callouts

Two people have been spoken to by police after gun use on animals sparked callouts.

In the first incident, a 19-year-old was targeting birds in Mosgiel.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Gladstone Rd South about noon yesterday.

KiwiRail workers reported seeing a man holding a rifle who at one point appeared to raise it towards them, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The Armed Offenders Squad attended and the area was cordoned off.

Officers located the man who admitted shooting at birds with an air rifle.

The man was "educated about firearms safety", Snr Sgt Bond said.

Meanwhile, a person was also given advice after using a rifle to hunt rabbits in a Dunedin coastal suburb today, police said.

A spokeswoman said officers were called to reports of a person armed with a rifle in Brighton Rd about 10.20am.

It appeared the person was shooting rabbits and prevention advice was given, she said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz