Monday, 19 September 2022

Panic button activated at BP service station

    By Cas Saunders
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Photo: Gregor Richardson
    Photo: Gregor Richardson
    Police responded to an incident at BP Southern Connect this morning after a panic button was activated.

    A police spokesman said officers were called to reports of theft at the service station on Cumberland St about 9.40am.

    Police also received alerts that a panic button had been activated and arrived 5 minutes later, he said.

    One man was questioned at the scene.

    It was unknown if an arrest was made.

    A spokesman for BP Southern Connect declined to comment. 

     

    Advertisement