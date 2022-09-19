Panic button activated at BP service station

Photo: Gregor Richardson

Police responded to an incident at BP Southern Connect this morning after a panic button was activated.

A police spokesman said officers were called to reports of theft at the service station on Cumberland St about 9.40am.

Police also received alerts that a panic button had been activated and arrived 5 minutes later, he said.

One man was questioned at the scene.

It was unknown if an arrest was made.

A spokesman for BP Southern Connect declined to comment.