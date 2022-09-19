Panic button activated at BP service station

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police responded to an incident at BP Southern Connect this morning after a panic button was activated.
A police spokesman said officers were called to reports of theft at the service station on Cumberland St about 9.40am.
Police also received alerts that a panic button had been activated and arrived 5 minutes later, he said.
One man was questioned at the scene.
It was unknown if an arrest was made.
A spokesman for BP Southern Connect declined to comment.