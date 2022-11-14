Parked car crash

A car rests on its side after crashing into a parked car in Mosgiel on Saturday.

A police spokesman said they were notified of the crash about 2.30pm in Goodall St. No injuries were reported but St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand attended as a precaution, he said.

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Residents in the area said motorists frequently went too fast around the corner. Although this was a problem, it was the first crash there in about 10 years, one said.