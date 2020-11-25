Part of tree falls in George St

Part of a tree has fallen in Dunedin's main shopping street, blocking part of the footpath on the eastern side of George St outside Urban Crafters.

Urban Crafters partner Cheryl Wills said she heard a big whoosh about 3.15pm and saw the part of the tree on the back of a car that then moved away. She said someone else told her a lady had to jump out of the way to avoid it.

Photo: Craig Baxter

It is a lovely sunny day in Dunedin and not at all windy.

Fulton Hogan contractors have been called to clear the footpath.