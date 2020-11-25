Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Part of tree falls in George St

    Part of a tree has fallen in Dunedin's main shopping street, blocking part of the footpath on the eastern side of George St outside Urban Crafters.

    Urban Crafters partner Cheryl Wills said she heard a big whoosh about 3.15pm and saw the part of the tree on the back of a car that then moved away. She said someone else told her a lady had to jump out of the way to avoid it. 

    Photo: Craig Baxter
    Photo: Craig Baxter
    It is a lovely sunny day in Dunedin and not at all windy. 

    Fulton Hogan contractors have been called to clear the footpath.

    Photo: Gerard O'Brien
    Photo: Gerard O'Brien

    magnolia Wed, 25/11/2020 - 4:55pm

    I am not surprised.. It is what happens when you don't look after them and they are overgrown. all the trees down George st need cut back. the street looks at awful mess.

     

