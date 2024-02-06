Passing the thin blue finish line

One of Dunedin’s newest officers, Constable Corey Lewis, graduated from Police College in Wellington last month. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A born-and-bred Dunedin former rower has shelved the oars to walk the blue line instead.

On January 25, Constable Corey Lewis was one of many graduates of the 372 wing from the police college in Wellington to officially join the ranks of the New Zealand Police.

Yesterday was his first day on the job.

Throughout his secondary school and University of Otago years Const Lewis was a competitive rower. He said rowing taught him a lot about perseverance, dedication, and time management, all skills that would help him on the force.

He said he joined the police for a challenge, and to give back to his community.

"I want to proactively help people make good decisions and keep people safe."

Const Lewis represented Otago at under 20 and open levels in rowing for six years. He travelled to China as part of the Otago University men’s senior 8 several times.

He started the process to join the police 18 months ago, and said the physical side of the training was not "too hard".

"I’ve taken up running and I enjoy getting out on the Dunedin trails as often as I can.

"Recently I’ve also helped lead a few running groups and coached at Otago University Rowing Club."

For his first day on the job, he was excited to get stuck in and get to know the people he would be working with.

He admitted that adjusting to shift work would be a hurdle.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz