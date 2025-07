PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Southern lock Corben Agar shows nothing but determination as he tries to break the tackle of Kaikorai hooker Henry Bell during their Dunedin club rugby semifinal on Saturday at Bathgate Park.

However, Agar’s efforts were in vain as Kaikorai edged to a 13-10 win after a tense encounter.

They will play Harbour in the final.