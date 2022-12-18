Pataka ora: helping the people thrive

More than 100 cheerful people, diners and volunteers, gather at Arai Te Uru Marae on Friday for the final pataka ora community meal for 2022 — a sumptuous Christmas-themed feast. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Arai Te Uru Marae was buzzing with Christmas cheer as more than 100 community members and volunteers gathered for the 19th and final pataka ora community meal for the year.

The brainchild of Arai Te Uru Marae manager Tania Williams, the pataka ora pilot programme has been running for the past five months, providing a safe and welcoming space for people to come together and share kai and korero.

Ms Williams said the community meals, held on alternate Thursday evenings and Friday lunchtimes, had been "really successful - we have had an average of 80 to 150 people at each meal".

"A phenomenal amount of volunteer effort has gone into preparing the meals, and we have been supported with donated food from businesses, organisations, and the community," she said.

"It is a real community collaboration that is all about fostering community connections as a way to counteract the hardship and social isolation faced by many people."

The gatherings were not just for people who were struggling to afford kai, but also for people who wanted company, and those who felt they could contribute to the space.

"So, it has been just great to bring people together to enjoy kai and to feel celebrated."

Among those who gathered at Arai Te Uru Marae on Friday were pataka ora regulars, three generations of the Hutchings family - John Hutchings, daughter-in-law Suzanne Hutchings, and grand-daughter Melissa.

"It’s just like a big family - everyone is relaxed and happy here all together," Mr Hutchings said. "We just love it."

Ms Williams said the success of the pataka ora pilot programme had inspired Arai Te Uru Marae to continue the community meals in 2023, starting on Thursday, March 2.

She would be looking for more supporters and volunteers to get involved.

"We are so excited to be offering the pataka ora programme again to the community next year, and we hope that we can find lead chefs and kitchen hands to help us out," Ms Williams said.

The kaupapa of the pataka ora sessions was summed up by the Maori proverb "Nau te rourou, naku te rourou, ka ora te manuhiri/ with your food basket and my food basket, the people will thrive".

It is also closely aligned to the marae’s own focus "Aroha ki te tangata" (a respect for people) - about allowing people to define their own space and to meet on their own terms.

"We want everyone who participates in our pataka ora to feel enclosed by it," she said.

Details of the pataka ora events at Arai Te Uru Marae can be found on facebook - facebook.com/PatakaOra/

People interested in volunteering are welcome to send an email to patakaora@gmail.com

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz