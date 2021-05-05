Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Pedestrian injured after being hit by car

    A person has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car on Highgate in Dunedin this morning.

    A police spokeswoman said the incident occurred between Butler and Grendon Sts about 8am.

    It was thought the pedestrian was a child. 

    A St John spokesman said one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.

    The road was clear but traffic was backing up in the area.

     - ODT Online/Daisy Hudson

     

     

     

