Pedestrian injured after being hit by car

A person has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car on Highgate in Dunedin this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the incident occurred between Butler and Grendon Sts about 8am.

It was thought the pedestrian was a child.

A St John spokesman said one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.

The road was clear but traffic was backing up in the area.

