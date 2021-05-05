Pedestrian injured after being hit by car

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car on Highgate in Dunedin this morning.
A police spokeswoman said the incident occurred between Butler and Grendon Sts about 8am.
It was thought the pedestrian was a child.
A St John spokesman said one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.
The road was clear but traffic was backing up in the area.
- ODT Online/Daisy Hudson