Monday, 26 April 2021

5.02 pm

Pedestrian injured in central Dunedin

    By Molly Houseman
    Emergency services were called to Hanover St about 3pm today. PHOTO: PETER McINTOSH
    A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in central Dunedin.

    Emergency services were alerted to the incident in Hanover St just after 3pm today.

    St John spokeswoman Siobhan Campbell said one patient was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

    A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the scene at 3.05pm where a car had hit a pedestrian.

    The road was blocked between George St and Great King St, she said.

    Meanwhile, a person has also been taken to hospital following a crash in South Dunedin.

    A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene in Bay View Rd, near Cashel St, about 3.40pm.

    Ms Campbell said one person was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

    No further details were available.


     

