Pedestrian struck by car in central Dunedin

Emergency services at the scene of the incident in Rattray St this afternoon. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A man was sent "flying" after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the road in Rattray St, central Dunedin.

A police spokeswoman said they responded to an incident in Princes and Rattray Sts at about 12.28pm this afternoon.

A car had hit a pedestrian and police were speaking with the driver, the spokeswoman said.

An eye witness at the scene said a vehicle reversing into a car park on Rattray St had struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road and sent them "flying".

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said the patient was in a moderate condition and was transported to a local health centre by ambulance.

