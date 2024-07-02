Pedestrian struck by car in central Dunedin

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man was sent "flying" after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the road in Rattray St, central Dunedin.
A police spokeswoman said they responded to an incident in Princes and Rattray Sts at about 12.28pm this afternoon.
A car had hit a pedestrian and police were speaking with the driver, the spokeswoman said.
An eye witness at the scene said a vehicle reversing into a car park on Rattray St had struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road and sent them "flying".
A Hato Hone St John spokesman said the patient was in a moderate condition and was transported to a local health centre by ambulance.