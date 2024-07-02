Tuesday, 2 July 2024

Updated 4.25 pm

Pedestrian struck by car in central Dunedin

    By Tim Scott
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Emergency services at the scene of the incident in Rattray St this afternoon. Photo: Stephen...
    Emergency services at the scene of the incident in Rattray St this afternoon. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

    A man was sent "flying" after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the road in Rattray St, central Dunedin.

    A police spokeswoman said they responded to an incident in Princes and Rattray Sts at about 12.28pm this afternoon.

    A car had hit a pedestrian and police were speaking with the driver, the spokeswoman said.

    An eye witness at the scene said a vehicle reversing into a car park on Rattray St had struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road and sent them "flying".

    A Hato Hone St John spokesman said the patient was in a moderate condition and was transported to a local health centre by ambulance.

    tim.scott@odt.co.nz

     

    Advertisement