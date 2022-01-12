Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Penguin escapes 'playful' sea lion

    By Wyatt Ryder
    A little blue penguin coming to shore got more than it bargained for when a playful sea lion decided to give chase last night.

    A video was posted to the Blue Penguins Pukekura Facebook page showing a lone bird running away from the sea lion at Takiharuru Pilots Beach on Otago peninsula, while other penguins come ashore as a group further down.

    Blue Penguins Pukekura operations manager Lyndon Perriman said it was not a common occurrence, but sea lions were known to play chase sometimes.

    Sea lions could eat penguins, but it was rare and the chase caught on camera was purely play.

    Penguins usually approached the beach in groups, which would confuse sea lions and other potential predators.

    Even a group of three or four would probably prevent a chase like the one filmed, he said.

    The lone penguin escaped and the sea lion soon lost interest and swam away.

    wyatt.ryder@odt.co.nz

