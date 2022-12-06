Tuesday, 6 December 2022

Performers glow at carnival fundraiser

    By Cas Saunders
    News
    Dunedin
    Zadie Tarbit, a young contortionist and part of the Brophy Contortion Group, performs an elastic display of talent at the Glow aerial dance cabaret in Waitati on Saturday evening. PHOTOS: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    Xanthe Naylor sparks excitement during a fire-filled performance at the Glow aerial dance cabaret on Saturday.
    Sky high and having the time of his life, Dylan Woods hangs himself by just his feet in a stunt that delights audience members.
    Genia Colling bends back during her aerial performance at the fundraising show.
    Genia Colling bends back during her aerial performance at the fundraising show.
    Showing their strength in a gravity-defying pose are (from left) Elza Thies, Anna Brunt and Sascha Luke-Tychinskaya from Brophy Aerial Studios.
    Ilka Beekhuis (top) and Toni Thomas hang from the ceiling by a single piece of fabric during their performance.

    Contortionists, aerial acrobats and fire dancers as young as 12 delighted onlookers at a fundraising event and showcase in Waitati on Saturday.

    The special showcase and fundraiser event was for the Dunedin Midwinter Carnival, and performers from Brophy Aerial Studios took to the stage — or the barn — at Waitati Valley Equestrian Centre in a display of aerial dance cabaret talent called Glow.

    Dunedin Midwinter Carnival chairman Paul Smith said the event was a collaborative project between the two organisations, originally planned for before Covid hit.

    The money raised from the event would go towards the storage costs of the midwinter carnival lanterns and for the aerial equipment used by students and performers, such as the silks and ropes used to suspend them from the ceiling, he said.

    The venue was "extra special" as it was a round barn without any walls, and "looked a bit like a circus tent", which fit the mood and atmosphere of the performances perfectly, Mr Smith said.

    A "very enthusiastic" audience attended the event, which had sold out, he said.

    Before the official show, the younger performers from the studio did a mini showcase performance for family and friends.

    Students usually began training at 6 years old with studio owner Rochelle Brophy, who was part of the event organisation, Mr Smith said.

    "It was amazing. The audience saw them do some seriously bendy stuff."

    cas.saunders@odt.co.nz

     

     

     

