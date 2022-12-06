Performers glow at carnival fundraiser

Contortionists, aerial acrobats and fire dancers as young as 12 delighted onlookers at a fundraising event and showcase in Waitati on Saturday.

The special showcase and fundraiser event was for the Dunedin Midwinter Carnival, and performers from Brophy Aerial Studios took to the stage — or the barn — at Waitati Valley Equestrian Centre in a display of aerial dance cabaret talent called Glow.

Dunedin Midwinter Carnival chairman Paul Smith said the event was a collaborative project between the two organisations, originally planned for before Covid hit.

The money raised from the event would go towards the storage costs of the midwinter carnival lanterns and for the aerial equipment used by students and performers, such as the silks and ropes used to suspend them from the ceiling, he said.

The venue was "extra special" as it was a round barn without any walls, and "looked a bit like a circus tent", which fit the mood and atmosphere of the performances perfectly, Mr Smith said.

A "very enthusiastic" audience attended the event, which had sold out, he said.

Before the official show, the younger performers from the studio did a mini showcase performance for family and friends.

Students usually began training at 6 years old with studio owner Rochelle Brophy, who was part of the event organisation, Mr Smith said.

"It was amazing. The audience saw them do some seriously bendy stuff."

cas.saunders@odt.co.nz