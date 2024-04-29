Performing in choir a lesson in balance for uni student

University of Otago student Rosie Auchinvole juggles her studies and travelling the country with the New Zealand Youth Choir. The choir gave a performance to a packed room in St Paul’s Cathedral in Dunedin yesterday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Juggling university and travelling the country as part of the New Zealand Youth Choir is no easy feat for one Dunedin woman.

University of Otago student Rosie Auchinvole had been part of the choir which has taken her all over the country and to many events for the past two years.

"It’s a big commitment, there’s people in the choir here with full-time jobs, and we’re travelling next year for at least three weeks — it is a lot, but it’s so worth it," Miss Auchinvole said.

"The community is so fun to be a part of.

"We only meet up a few times a year, but when we do, it’s just automatically friends again, and you get so many connections through it."

Miss Auchinvole, who is studying towards a bachelor’s degree of science with a minor in music, is not the only Otago University student in the choir. About five others also have the task of managing school, travel and choir practice.

Miss Auchinvole started singing when she was 12 years old, and has not stopped.

The St Paul’s Cathedral hall was packed to the rafters yesterday for the performance, with extra chairs needing to be pulled from all over the church to accommodate the people who turned out to watch the show.

It was a sell-out performance, with only 50 tickets available at the door after people from all around the city booked in fast to secure their spot.

Yesterday’s show was the last stop on the choir’s Otago tour after performing at Wānaka’s Anzac Day service on April 25, putting on an outdoor concert at the Arrowtown Autumn Festival and hosting flashmobs in both Queenstown and Clyde.

