Person 'critically hurt' near Abbotsford School

Emergency services at the scene this afternoon. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A person has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after being hit by a truck near a Dunedin primary school.

A St John spokeswoman said the ambulance service was notified of the incident in North Taieri Rd about 12.10pm.

One ambulance and two rapid response vehicles were sent and a patient was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition, the spokesman said.

Four police cars also were at the scene near Abbotsford School.

The incident happened near a school in North Taieri Rd. Photo: Oscar Francis

A small truck carrying metal was parked on the left side of the road with its position marked by white paint.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that a person had been hit by a truck.

‘‘The intersection will be closed for an extended period and diversions are in place,’’ she said.

