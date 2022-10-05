Person 'critically hurt' near Abbotsford School

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after being hit by a truck near a Dunedin primary school.
A St John spokeswoman said the ambulance service was notified of the incident in North Taieri Rd about 12.10pm.
One ambulance and two rapid response vehicles were sent and a patient was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition, the spokesman said.
Four police cars also were at the scene near Abbotsford School.
A small truck carrying metal was parked on the left side of the road with its position marked by white paint.
A police spokeswoman confirmed that a person had been hit by a truck.
‘‘The intersection will be closed for an extended period and diversions are in place,’’ she said.