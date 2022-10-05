Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Updated 1.31 pm

Person 'critically hurt' near Abbotsford School

    By Oscar Francis
    Emergency services at the scene this afternoon. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    A person has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after being hit by a truck near a Dunedin primary school.

    A St John spokeswoman said the ambulance service was notified of the incident in North Taieri Rd about 12.10pm.

    One ambulance and two rapid response vehicles were sent and a patient was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition, the spokesman said. 

    Four police cars also were at the scene near Abbotsford School. 

    The incident happened near a school in North Taieri Rd. Photo: Oscar Francis
    A small truck carrying metal was parked on the left side of the road with its position marked by white paint.

    A police spokeswoman confirmed that a person had been hit by a truck.

    ‘‘The intersection will be closed for an extended period and diversions are in place,’’ she said. 

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

     

