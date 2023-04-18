Person dies in water incident

Police and crew members gather on a wharf at Careys Bay, following the return of a fishing boat carrying the body of a person who died in a water incident off the coast of Dunedin yesterday.

Emergency services responded to a mayday call from fishing vessel Venture, about a person who fell overboard about 1.30pm.

A Maritime New Zealand spokesman said an Otago Regional Rescue helicopter, the Coastguard and fishing vessel Cloud Break attended the scene, about 18km off the coast.

PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

A police spokeswoman said the person was pulled from the water and medical attention was provided, but they died at the scene.

Cloud Break returned to Careys Bay about 4.30pm carrying the body, and a large tarpaulin was put in place on the wharf.

The death has been referred to the coroner.