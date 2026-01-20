Shed fire quickly extinguished

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Firefighters remove corrugated sheets after a shed fire in the Brighton Domain yesterday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said they received multiple calls about the fire and the first crew from Brighton arrived about 1pm.

The shed was fully involved, but firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

After 50 minutes, firefighters left the scene.

The shed was left in the hands of the Dunedin City Council for the remaining clean-up.