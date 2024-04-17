Person found dead on Dunedin street

Police at a property in Garfield Avenue. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Police are investigating after a person was found dead in the Dunedin suburb of Roslyn.

The person was found on Garfield Avenue yesterday.

"Initial indications suggest the deceased may have been at the scene for some time," police said in a statement.

Police were working with ESR and a scene team "to remove the deceased for forensic pathology examination".

A formal identification had yet to be done.

More information will be released when we are in a position to do so.