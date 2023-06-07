Person freed from vehicle after South Dunedin crash

A person had to be freed from their vehicle after a two-car crash in South Dunedin this afternoon. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Emergency services freed a person from a car in South Dunedin after a two-car crash in Melbourne St this afternoon.

It is not clear if there were any injuries in the crash, which occurred about 4.20pm.

A police spokesman said the crash happened at the intersection with Atkinson St.

The road was partially blocked for a time, the spokesman said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said one person was trapped in one of the cars.

The person was extricated from the vehicle and handed over to St John.

Fenz, too, had no information on injuries.

St John could not immediately be reached for comment.