Person of interest still at large after possible shooting

Police have been stood down after appearing to search a Brighton Rd property in response to earlier reports of gunshots in central Dunedin.

Cordons on Brighton Rd were lifted after police failed to locate a person of interest in relation to the possible shooting.

Armed police attended the scene of the potential shooting incident in Thomas Burns St before numerous police cars rushed to Brighton Rd, closing the road to traffic.

Two patrol cars were parked at the intersection of Brighton and Creamery Rds and armed police with binoculars appeared to be monitoring the area.

Police and members of the Armed Offenders Squad on Brighton Rd. Photo: Craig Baxter

A police spokeswoman confirmed the police presence on Brighton Rd was in relation to enquiries about the possible shooting.

Police were stood down at about 6.50pm after about 45 minutes at the scene.

They received a number of reports of shots being fired from a vehicle towards another vehicle on Thomas Burns St at about 4.40pm, she said.

A couple of shots had possibly been fired, but the reports had not been substantiated and inquiries were ongoing, the spokeswoman said.

Armed police at the scene of the reported shooting incident in Thomas Burns St. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Witnesses at the scene said they heard a loud bang.

One said he thought it was someone’s car exploding or a crash.

Broken glass could be seen on the ground near the traffic lights with police cordoning off the site and inspecting it.

Enquiries are ongoing, the spokeswoman said.

