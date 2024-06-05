Person rescued from Waitati fire

One person has been rescued from a house fire in Waitati.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews were called to the property in Doctors Point Rd about 5.30pm today.

The Chief Fire Officer for the Waitati Volunteer Fire Brigade, Jeff Burrows, said the cause of the blaze was being investigated.

‘‘At this stage, it appears to have started at the back part of the house.’’

Crews were alerted to the fire in Doctors Point Rd this evening. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

By about 6pm, crews had ‘‘knocked the main part of the fire,’’ he said.

‘‘We’re just dealing with some hot spots up in the ceiling space.’’

The crew got to the house ‘‘pretty quickly’’.

One person was helped out of the house. There were no injuries reported.

Four appliances were sent from Waitati, Willowbank, Roslyn and Dunedin stations.