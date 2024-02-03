Persons of interest in Singh homicide case

Persons of interest have been identified in the homicide investigation into the death of Dunedin man Gurjit Singh, police say.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kallum Croudis yesterday told a media conference there had been several formal interviews around Mr Singh’s friends and colleagues and inquiries were continuing into persons of interest police had identified.

"Mr Singh’s death was a shock to all who knew him, and we’re making every effort to establish what exactly happened," Det Snr Sgt Croudis said.

Mr Singh, 27, was found lying amid shards of glass outside his Hillary St home on Monday morning.

On Thursday, a homicide investigation was declared into his death after postmortem findings concluded he had died as a result of multiple stab wounds inflicted with a sharp instrument.

Det Snr Sgt Croudis yesterday confirmed evidence had suggested Mr Singh was killed with a "sharp weapon", as opposed to a shard of broken glass.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kallum Croudis speaks at a press conference at Dunedin Central Police Station yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

He said it was "highly probable" there was a fight of some kind at the address but police were keeping an open mind with regards to a motive.

The broken glass at the property was "deformed" and this evidence was being used to inform police’s decision about the time of death.

Police had also identified witnesses that were able to assist the investigation’s understanding of the timeframe, but an exact time of death was pathologically "almost impossible" to pinpoint, he said.

"Just who, or when, or what, in terms of that breakage, is still subject to investigation."

Det Snr Sgt Croudis said inquiries had suggested the death was a localised incident.

There was "absolutely nothing" to suggest the incident was a hate crime or was racially motivated, Det Snr Sgt Croudis said.

Police had taken steps to ensure anyone of interest did not arbitrarily leave the country.

Det Snr Sgt Croudis said police were making "good progress" speaking to family, friends and colleagues, and Mr Singh’s family was receiving ongoing support.

Police had been in contact with Mr Singh’s wife and it was believed Mr Singh’s father would arrive in the country tomorrow, Det Snr Sgt Croudis said.

