Petrolhead heaven at annual event

Sisters (from left) Laura Harrison, 7, Elizabeth Harrison, 5, and Georgia Harrison, 9, sit in front of a purple 1929 Cord L-29 Rumble Seat Cabriolet at the the Autospectacular event at the Edgar Centre on Saturday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Car enthusiasts got a treat on Saturday at an Autospectacular event that featured a huge range of vehicles owned by local motorheads.

More than 300 cars were brought into the Edgar Centre for display from all around Otago, with many eager petrolheads wandering around to cast their eyes on the huge collection.

The annual event is organised by the Otago Early Falcon and Fairlane Car Club and the Otago Classic Motoring Club.

One of the organisers, Russell Gilchrist, said the event had a special feature each year, and this year it was supercars.

"We have cars like Ferraris, a pretty big collection has come in."

Car clubs from around Otago are invited to bring their own collections to the event.

Attendees have the chance to vote for their favourite car, and mystery judges were also walking around all day to make choices in a range of different categories.

Some of the many categories were best American, Japanese, Australian, European and English models, best modified motorcycle, best club and best toy display.

The event is a mammoth one to organise, but the two clubs with their joint forces have got it down to six months.

"We both get together and start our meetings not long after this event finishes, really," Mr Gilchrist said.

Events for the children were not in short supply, with free face-painting, balloon animals, a magician and of course, a range of brightly coloured cars.

This year the show was supporting the charity Alzheimers Otago, which received a percentage of the ticket sales.

The event draws support from many local businesses, with Bridgestone Dunedin donating $1000 worth of tyres as a prize.

