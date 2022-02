PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A digger adapted to work on the water drives piles for the shared path in Blanket Bay yesterday afternoon.

There is to be about 600m of boardwalk installed for the Blanket Bay section of the path before switching to reclaimed land.

The pathway, running alongside Dunedin-Port Chalmers Rd, will allow cyclists and pedestrians to travel safely between Dunedin and Port Chalmers.