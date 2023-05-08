Planting of rimu honours new monarch

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A crowd of about 40 gathered at the Dunedin Botanic Garden to plant a rimu tree in the lower gardens, near the intersection of Great King St North and Opoho Rd at 11am on Saturday.
The ceremony opened with a karakia performed by Ōtākou Runaka mana whenua representative Tumai Cassidy.
Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich said similar ceremonies were happening around the Commonwealth, which was fitting for such a significant moment in their shared history.
It was a very special occasion, as the last coronation occurred 70 years ago.
King Charles III was well known for his commitment to conservation and sustainability, which were themes which had a special place in New Zealand society
Dunedin residents and visitors would be able to appreciate the tree, which could grow to 35m tall, for many generations to come, Mr Radich said.
Kāti Huirapa Rūnaka ki Puketeraki upoko David Ellison put the first shovelful of dirt around the tree.
Assembled children then had a go at filling in the dirt.
Mr Ellison said it felt "just wonderful" to be at the ceremony and he was tickled pink to see the range of people who had come out, both young and old.
He had met King Charles before, when the then-prince visited Orokonui Ecosanctuary in 2016.
It was especially poignant to be leading the tree-planting ceremony, as he had been given the role of welcoming Queen Elizabeth in a speech when he was in secondary school.
The new monarch would be a good king, Mr Ellison said.
A tree was also planted at the same time in a ceremony at Mosgiel.