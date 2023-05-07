Coronation atmosphere 'quite phenomenal': Hipkins

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at the Coronation. Photo: Getty Images

The atmosphere within Westminster Abbey for King Charles' Coronation as well as outside was "quite phenomenal", the prime minister says.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was among a number of New Zealanders invited to attend the Coronation on Saturday.

Following the event, he told media it was "clearly very successful" and "followed keenly by people at home given the number of messages I received from people who saw me on the telly".

Hipkins said the Coronation was "significant" and while there was a nice atmosphere with the Abbey and it was obvious a lot of goodwill was being expressed to the royal family from people around the world, the atmosphere outside was even more captivating.

King Charles III with the St Edward's Crown on his head attends the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London on 6 May, 2023. Photo: Getty Images

"The atmosphere outside was quite phenomenal, so travelling between events and seeing the level of engagement from the general public and the extent to which people had really gone all out to celebrate the Coronation, that was pretty cool."

During the Coronation, Hipkins said he sat behind Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and beside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

A variety of other world leaders surrounded him, and he said said it was a good opportunity to interact with the people he usually interacted with on a more formal basis.

"It was interesting to watch the dynamics unfold. Obviously a really significant event, but also it was just a really positive thing to be part of.

"Clearly the Coronation of a new British monarch is not something we have seen before in our lifetimes and so it does have a big sense of history about it."

King Charles III receives Prime Minister Chris Hipkins during an audience at Buckingham Palace, London, 3 May 2023. Photo: Getty Images

Hipkins said he had not made any faux pas while attending the event.

"No one in the Abbey wanted to make any mistakes and so everyone was a little subdued in the sense that we all wanted to do it right."

Hipkins said he believed the royal family had taken into account the cost of living crisis given the smaller scale of the event that had "1000 years of history".

"I think that is an acknowledgement of the Crown that they need to live in the times we are living in as well."

The Prince of Wales receives Prime Minister Chris Hipkins during an audience at Windsor Castle. Photo: Supplied/ Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace

UK visit highlights

Getting the UK Free Trade Agreement into force was a highlight of the trip, Hipkins said.

"It's something that is a really significant priority for New Zealand because of the potential economic benefits and flow from that."

Visiting the Kiwi troops training the Ukranian troops was another highlight, as was meeting the Ukrainians.

Hipkins said it was important to continue supporting Ukraine during the "massive injustice" and that it was hard not to feel humbled by the commitment and dedication the Ukrainian people have shown.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Photo: Peter Livingstone

Kiwi travels to London for Coronation

A New Zealander who travelled to London for the Coronation said she comes from a family of long-time royal fans.

Phillipa from Nelson was visiting the United Kingdom with her mother, and said it was mind-boggling to be there.

The original trip had been delayed because of Covid, so was purposely rescheduled for the time of the big event.

Phillipa said she caught a glimpse of the top of the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, which King Charles and Queen Camilla rode in on their way to the ceremony.