Playground to get upgrade

Work will start next week to upgrade the playground in the Mosgiel Memorial Gardens.

Dunedin City Council parks and recreation project manager David Natta said the $185,000 project would extend and upgrade the playground.

The accessible liberty swing would be moved to a new spot and an accessible carousel and barbecue table would be added.

Other new features would include balancing spheres, a basket swing and new soft fall surfacing around equipment.

Fencing would also be replaced and refurbished.

Contractors would begin on Monday and the work would take about four weeks.