Playground to get upgrade

Work will start next week to upgrade the playground in the Mosgiel Memorial Gardens.
Dunedin City Council parks and recreation project manager David Natta said the $185,000 project would extend and upgrade the playground.
The accessible liberty swing would be moved to a new spot and an accessible carousel and barbecue table would be added.
Other new features would include balancing spheres, a basket swing and new soft fall surfacing around equipment.
Fencing would also be replaced and refurbished.
Contractors would begin on Monday and the work would take about four weeks.