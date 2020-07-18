Playground to get upgrade

Saturday, 18 July 2020

    Work will start next week to upgrade the playground in the Mosgiel Memorial Gardens.

    Dunedin City Council parks and recreation project manager David Natta said the $185,000 project would extend and upgrade the playground.

    The accessible liberty swing would be moved to a new spot and an accessible carousel and barbecue table would be added.

    Other new features would include balancing spheres, a basket swing and new soft fall surfacing around equipment.

    Fencing would also be replaced and refurbished.

    Contractors would begin on Monday and the work would take about four weeks.

