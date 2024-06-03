PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Grace le Grelle, 9, and Ashton Foster, 8, both of Christchurch, compete in the jig 8 and under-10 section of the Otago Centre Piping and Dancing Association annual Highland and National Dancing Championships on Saturday.

The 112th annual championships were held at Otago Boys’ High School in Dunedin.

Association vice-president Annetta Cowie said 138 participants, from Auckland to Tuatapere, competed through the weekend.

"We’re very happy with the turnout", she said.