Collapse risk as gasworks chimney 'worse than thought'

Contractors take measurements at the top of the Dunedin Gasworks chimney. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Dunedin's historic gasworks chimney is in worse condition than first thought and at risk of collapse when work starts on pulling down its damaged top section, authorities say.

The 25-m tall brick chimney was damaged by an earthquake in March which aggravated existing cracks in its top section.

The damaged top section is marked for demolition but the Dunedin City Council said today the there was a "risk of collapse" when that work started.

The chimney's poor condition meant supports would be installed to secure the structure and allow contractors to deconstruct it safely, group manager of property services Anna Nilsen said in a statement.

"In addition to the cracks and movement within the structure we already knew about, there is significant localised damage in the upper sections of the chimney that pose a risk of collapse once we start work.”

Ms Nilsen said the focus was on ensuring a safe deconstruction of the chimney and mitigating the risk of an uncontrolled collapse.

“Our contractors are now beginning work to shore up the chimney, which should allow them to begin a careful deconstruction later this week.

“We remain committed to saving as much of the chimney as possible, but it’s a complex job and public safety is the top priority.”

Ms Nilsen said the DCC was working closely with the Dunedin Gasworks Museum Trust. - APL