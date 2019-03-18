Police boost presence around Dunedin schools

tribuute.jpg Flowers and candles were left outside Dunedin's Al Huda mosque after the attacks.

There is a high police presence around Dunedin schools which have high populations of Muslim pupils, in the wake of the terror attacks in Christchurch.

Frequent patrols are being sent past the Dunedin schools, on the first day back for the country's pupils following the killings at two Christchurch mosques on Friday.

An increased police presence has been noticeable in parts of the city after the revelation that the accused, Brenton Tarrant, had posted online that his original target was the Al Huda mosque in Clyde St, Dunedin.

Tarrant had been living in Dunedin for the past two years, in the suburb of Andersons Bay.

Neighbours say he mostly kept to himself at the single bedroom flat in Somerville St.

Meanwhile, most Christchurch schools and early childhood centres are open as normal today, and the Ministry of Education says it is ensuring there will be extra support for anyone who needs it.

Secretary of Education Iona Holsted told RNZ trauma teams were available for any schools that needed them, and said the focus was on Christchurch and Dunedin, as the proximity of Dunedin "was an issue".

Support services were available at any school in the country, she said.

