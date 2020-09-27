Sunday, 27 September 2020

Police called to large Dunedin flat party

    By John Gibb
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Large group of students drinking, breaking bottles and lighting fires in Dunedin North. Photo: Linda Robertson
    Large group of students drinking, breaking bottles and lighting fires in Dunedin North. Photo: Linda Robertson
    Police were called to disperse a large group of tertiary students who had thronged to a flat in North Dunedin this afternoon. 

    Several of them wearing rugby supporters gear, possibly in anticipation of the upcoming Ranfurly Shield rugby challenge between Otago and Taranaki, in New Plymouth.

    Some of the crowd spilled out into the roadway and there was some broken glass in the general area.

    Several members of the University of Otago Campus Watch observed the gathering and police also visited the area.

    A police spokeswoman said police had been called, the group had dispersed and there had been no arrests, she said.

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter