Police called to large Dunedin flat party

Large group of students drinking, breaking bottles and lighting fires in Dunedin North. Photo: Linda Robertson

Police were called to disperse a large group of tertiary students who had thronged to a flat in North Dunedin this afternoon.

Several of them wearing rugby supporters gear, possibly in anticipation of the upcoming Ranfurly Shield rugby challenge between Otago and Taranaki, in New Plymouth.

Some of the crowd spilled out into the roadway and there was some broken glass in the general area.

Several members of the University of Otago Campus Watch observed the gathering and police also visited the area.

A police spokeswoman said police had been called, the group had dispersed and there had been no arrests, she said.