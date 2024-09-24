Police escort students from school closed over email threat

Police are escorting students from the grounds of Bayfield High School which is now closed for the day after an emailed "bomb threat" this morning.

A notice sent to parents at 9.30am said as a precaution the school had been closed for the day and a "managed evacuation" would take place.

Parents have lined up in Musselburgh Rise as groups of students are being escorted out of the school.

One parent said she received communication from the school saying there was an email with a bomb threat.

Students are escorted from the school. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Parents were asked to stay in their cars while they waited for students to be escorted to them by police.

"We ask that students are collected by parents or caregivers - pick up point is Musselburgh Rise by the bus stop which will be manned by Police.

"Please message your son or daughter when you arrive and they will be escorted off-site by Police.

Police on Musselburgh Rise near Bayfield High School. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

"No student will be allowed to leave unless they are picked up by parents or caregivers," the message read.

A student who was escorted out said she thought it was just a drill this morning. Students were dispersed in groups into different classrooms. No one was that scared.

Earlier teachers were at the school gate telling other students arriving at the school to return home.

"School is in lock down effective immediately. All students on site will be held safely.

"Please keep your son or daughter at home if they have not left for school yet," the school said in a message to parents.

The incident comes almost a year after the school was locked down for two hours last November following an online threat.

Police were making enquiries into a threatening email sent to the school this morning, a spokeswoman said.

"We were alerted to the incident at around 8.17am this morning.

"Police are working to establish the origin of the correspondence."

Cordons were in place and a visible police presence would be in the area while enquiries continued.