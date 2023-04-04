Police looking for teen who stole parents' car

Police are looking for a 16-year-old who took his parents’ car on a joyride and drove it the wrong way on SH1 last night.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the youth stole his parents Toyota car about 11.30pm and drove three of his friends around town.

The vehicle came to police attention after it was seen travelling the wrong way, north, on Castle St south (State Highway 1), Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police chose not to pursue the vehicle after it failed to stop, he said.

Snr Sgt Bond said the University of Otago Campus Watch team were of great assistance as they saw four youths run off from the vehicle.

Three of the youths were found by police and returned home, although the 16-year-old driver remained unaccounted for.

The car was returned to the parents and the investigation was ongoing, he said.

