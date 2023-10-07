Police operation closes busy road

One person has been arrested during a police operation that led to a busy Dunedin road being closed for a time early yesterday.

A section of Kaikorai Valley Rd — from the Burnside off-ramp of the Southern Motorway to Barr St — was cordoned off shortly before 6.30am.

Otago Coastal Area Commander Inspector Craig Brown said the operation had concluded "without issue" and the cordons were lifted by 7.20am.

"No injuries are reported — one person has been arrested and charges [are] being considered."

He said police wanted to thank motorists and residents for their co-operation.

